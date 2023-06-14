I Cry Every Time I Think Of My Son’s Death – Davido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has stated that he still mourns his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke who died last year.

The African Examiner recalls that Ifeanyi drowned at Davido’s Banana Island mansion in October 2022.

Speaking in a recent interview with Omega, Davido stated that he still cries anytime he remembers his son’s death.

He stated that many expected his latest album ‘Timeless’ to have a sad theme because of the loss of his son, but he went for “bangers.”

Davido said: “I miss him every day, tears are coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.





