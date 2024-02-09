Glo, MTN Resolve Interconnect Debt Dispute – NCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Communications Commission has said that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Globacom Limited has been resolved.

In a statement on Thursday, NCC’s spokesman, Reuben Muoka, said the disconnection approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission is pleased to announce that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. and Globacom Limited has been amicably resolved,” the statement read.

“In accordance with this resolution, the disconnection approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

“Following its initial public notice, the commission with the aim of mitigating any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.”

The NCC restated its strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licences, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness,” Muoka said.

The dispute between both firms forced the regulatory body to offer a 21-day grace period to settle all pending issues.

In January, the commission announced that Glo subscribers might be barred from making calls to MTN lines due to the non-settlement of interconnect charges, adding that its directive might take effect at the expiration of a 10-day notice period.





