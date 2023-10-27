I Once Thought Of Converting To Islam –Omah Lay

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay, has disclosed that he thought of switching to Islam at some point even though he was born into a Christian home.

Omah Lay disclosed this in a recent interview with Wunmi Bello as he stated that he doesn’t care anymore concerning religion any longer but he still believes in the existence of God.

He said: “As soon as I made money, I just switched; I just believed in God and became more human than religious. I don’t just enjoy religion anymore.

“I grew up in a Christian home. I spent a lot of time in church. And at some point, I was going to convert to Islam. But now I’m at the point where it’s just me and God. Not religion. Because I really don’t know anything about religion. That’s the problem. These holy books and what everybody is saying, I know it sounds true but these are just books that I can not find evidence that this was written by God or his servants.

“So, I just feel like I don’t know anything in as much as I know the bible, Jesus and Allah. But at the end, I don’t have evidence. The only evidence I have is that there’s a God who is moving me. I know that there must be something that’s somewhere that’s in charge of this whole thing. I believe it’s God.





