I Won’t Lose Faith In My Methods, Says Chelsea Boss Graham Potter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, has said he will not budge on his tactics and philosophy as this is what has gotten him to this stage in his coaching career.

The London club fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge courtesy of Southampton’s captain, James Ward-Prowse classic.

This will be the first loss for Chelsea after three consecutive draws and a victory in five matches which sees them occupy an unusual 10th position in the Premier League log.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Potter dismissed any form of trepidation when asked if he was losing faith in his choice of tactics during the game

‘No, I do not lose belief or faith in his methods. I know it is football and sometimes this happens,’ Potter said after the match,” Potter said after the match.

The 47-year-old has managed two wins in his last 14 games, in spite of this the former Brighton boss believes these results are part of the game and his qualities will soon yield fruits

‘I know my qualities. I know what I have done in my career, and I understand when results do not go your way you are open to criticism, and that is fair.”

‘This is the world we’re in. There is a transition and factors [to our results], but at the same time it is a motion, and the team is losing so you can understand. I am not stupid or naive, my job is to keep going and help the team through this tough period.

‘You can only be yourself and try your best. I get it, when you’re losing there is always something that you can do or change. I have always been this way [calm on the touchline] and it has got me to this point. At the same time, I can understand if people want something different.’

Bemoaning his injury-hit squad Potter added, “We are managing quite an unprecedented injury list, so you have to manage that also in the Premier League. All these things are true but unfortunately, when you lose, it is not what people want to hear.’