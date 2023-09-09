‘I’ll Be Alive To Complete My Tenure’: Akeredolu Resumes Duty After Medical Leave

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is optimistic of finishing his tenure after a medical vacation kept him away from duties for three months.

Akeredolu spoke on Friday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, less than a day after his return from Germany.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today. God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory,” the governor said at the event where he handed over his resumption letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with House of Assembly members here. We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office.

“I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption,” he added.

A statement from his spokesman Richard Olatunde quoted Akeredolu as thanking God for bringing him back to the country and appreciating the people of the state for their support while he was away.

“I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much. God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned,” Akeredolu added.

The governor was accompanied to the meeting by his wife Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, members of the State Executive Council led by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; National Assembly members led by Senator Jide Ipinsagba; and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee, led by the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin among others.

Before his travel to Germany, Akeredolu hadr handed over to his deputy.





