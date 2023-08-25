‘I’ll Be Back Stronger,’ Says Amusan After 100m World Title Defeat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan says she will be back “stronger” next year after she lost her world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams on Thursday in Budapest.

In an interview with journalists after the game, Amusan said it was quite “a journey getting into the final” despite all she had gone through in the last couple of weeks.

“It has been God, my team and my family,” the 2022 gold winner told reporters.

She thanked all her fans for supporting her through the ups and downs, promising that she will be back stronger.

Amusan hopes to get her “medal” back next year.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she enthused.

Williams, the 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

Amusan and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last respectively.

Amusan was cleared of doping violations with the provisional suspension on her lifted ahead of the championship.





