I’ll Walk Naked When Peter Obi Wins At Tribunal – Charly Boy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has stated that he will walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

The African Examiner recalls that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was announced the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was subsequently sworn in as president on May 29.

However, Obi and his party, LP, are presently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy stated that he would go naked to celebrate if the former Anambra State governor wins at the Tribunal.

He writes: “When Tribunal announces say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me,I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo.”





