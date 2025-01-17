LASG Brokers Peace Between NURTW Chapters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State government has facilitated a peace accord between the national executive members and Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Mr Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Transportation, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that facilitating the peace accord, held at Alausa, was to guide the union’s operations and interactions.

Giwa emphasised that internal disharmony within the union could adversely affect other areas of commercial activities within the state.

He urged the union’s leadership to prioritise peace for the benefit of all stakeholders in the transport sector.

Giwa explained that by signing the agreement to maintain peace and order, the union reaffirms its commitment to fostering unity and stability while safeguarding members’ welfare.

“The salient points of the peace accord, drafted for the national and state union includes: reaffirmation of commitment to maintaining peace, order, and harmony within the union.

“Focus on the safety and well-being of all union members. Both parties agree to uphold peace and stability within the union and ensure all actions align with the union’s interests,” he said.

He added that disciplinary actions for breaches of peace include suspension, fines, expulsion, and legal consequences under federal and state laws.

“Establishment of mediation and conflict resolution strategies to address grievances promptly.

“Open and regular communication between the national executive and the state chapter for transparency and constructive resolution of concerns,” he said.

Giwa explained that members are urged to adhere strictly to the accord to preserve the union’s integrity and reputation.

“Implementation of educational programmes to promote respect, cooperation, and peaceful conflict resolution.

“There should be regular workshops and training sessions to ensure awareness of the consequences of peace breaches.

“There is a need to create a joint committee to monitor compliance and evaluate the effectiveness of peacekeeping measures,” he said.

Present at the peace accord meeting were Directors in the Ministry of Transportation, and National President, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo).

Lagos State Council Chairman, Mustapha Adekunle (A.k.a Sego) and some Executive Members of National and State NURTW were also in attendance. (NAN)