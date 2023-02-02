Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg 5-0): Book Carabao Cup Final Date Against Newcastle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – So it will be Manchester United versus Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley three weeks on Sunday, as if that scenario was ever in any serious doubt last night. A proper final between two clubs for whom lifting this trophy really would mean something.

Newcastle fans don’t need reminding that their club haven’t won a major domestic trophy in 68 years. For Manchester United, the drought is only six years, but that still feels like far too long for a club of this size.

A trophy is not only long overdue for United but also hugely important in terms of validating the progress Erik ten Hag has made since he took over at Old Trafford in the summer. This will be Ten Hag’s first final as United manager but not, you suspect, the last.

But it clearly represents his best shot after United completed the formalities of beating Nottingham Forest in a semi-final which was effectively decided last week when they won 3-0 at the City Ground.

Two goals in four minutes from Anthony Martial and Fred did the job last night as United celebrated a 12th win in a row at Old Trafford in all competitions.