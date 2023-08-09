Mbah Bans Collection Of Toll, Levies On Highways, Introduces Unified eTicket Scheme

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In line with the mandate of his administration to promote a digital economy, eliminate multiple taxation and grow the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), the Enugu State Government has announced the introduction of the what it called, ‘Enugu State Unified e-Ticket Scheme.

The unified e-ticket is an electronic ticket for collection of taxes from the informal sector, such as road taxes, including tickets from tricycles, buses, tippers, emblems, and passengers’ manifest.

Others are revenues from markets and artisans.

This was contained in a statement from the Executive Chairman,, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service Angela Chilotam Nnaman, and made available to Newsmen in Enugu.

“This scheme has been introduced to make tax payment easy and convenient for all citizens while eliminating harassment and loss of government revenue. All payments and enforcement shall be done using online and agency banking tools.

By this announcement, the government hereby bans all forms of paper tickets across the state.

“Citizens are enjoined to purchase their daily tickets through our approved e-ticket agents across the state.

“Your ticket will be vended to your vehicle plate number/shop number, and enforcers will also confirm your purchase using online means only. Anybody found selling paper tickets will be severely sanctioned.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



