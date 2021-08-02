Medals Table At 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo After Sunday’s Events

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Below is the current medals table of the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the end of Sunday’s events across all the sports and at all the venues:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 23 14 13 50

2 U.S 20 23 16 59

3 Japan 17 5 9 31

4 Australia 14 3 14 31

5 ROC 12 19 13 44

6 Great Britain 10 10 12 32

7 France 5 10 6 21

8 Republic of Korea 5 4 8 17

9 Italy 4 8 15 27

10 Netherlands 4 7 6 17

11 Germany 4 4 11 19

12 New Zealand 4 3 4 11

13 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8

14 Canada 3 4 7 14

15 Switzerland 3 4 5 12

16 Croatia 3 2 2 7

17 Brazil 2 3 5 10

18 Chinese Taipei 2 3 4 9

19 Hungary 2 2 2 6

20 Slovenia 2 1 1 4

21 Ecuador 2 0 0 2

21 Kosovo 2 0 0 2

21 Qatar 2 0 0 9

24 Spain 1 3 3 6

25 Georgia 1 3 1 5

26 Romania 1 3 0 4

26 Sweden 1 3 0 4

26 Venezuela 1 3 0 4

29 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3

29 South Africa 1 2 0 3

29 Slovakia 1 2 0 3

32 Austria 1 1 3 5

33 Denmark 1 1 2 4

33 Serbia 1 1 2 4

35 Belgium 1 1 1 3

35 Jamaica 1 1 1 3

35 Norway 1 1 1 3

38 Poland 1 1 0 2

38 Tunisia 1 1 0 2

40 Ireland 1 0 2 3

40 Israel 1 0 2 3

40 Turkey 1 0 2 3

43 Belarus 1 0 1 2

43 Estonia 1 0 1 2

43 Fiji 1 0 1 2

43 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2

47 Bermuda 1 0 0 1

47 Ecuador 1 0 0 1

47 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1

47 Greece 1 0 0 1

47 Iran 1 0 0 1

47 Latvia 1 0 0 1

47 Philippines 1 0 0 1

47 Thailand 1 0 0 1

55 Colombia 0 2 1 3

56 Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2

57 Ukraine 0 1 5 6

58 Indonesia 0 1 2 3

58 Mongolia 0 1 2 3

60 Cuba 0 1 1 2

60 India 0 1 1 2

60 Portugal 0 1 1 2

60 San Marino 0 1 1 2

60 Uganda 0 1 1 2

65 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1

65 Jordan 0 1 0 1

65 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

65 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

69 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3

69 Mexico 0 0 3 3

71 Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2

72 Argentina 0 0 1 1

72 Cote d’Ivoire 0 0 1 1

72 Finland 0 0 1 1

72 Kuwait 0 0 1 1

72 Malaysia 0 0 1 1

N.B.: ROC is the Russia Olympic Committee.
























