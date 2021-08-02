Medals Table At 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo After Sunday’s Events

Medals Table At 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo After Sunday’s EventsLatest News, Sports News Monday, August 2nd, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Below is the current medals table of the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the end of Sunday’s events across all the sports and at all the venues:
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 23 14 13 50
2 U.S 20 23 16 59
3 Japan 17 5 9 31
4 Australia 14 3 14 31
5 ROC 12 19 13 44
6 Great Britain 10 10 12 32
7 France 5 10 6 21
8 Republic of Korea 5 4 8 17
9 Italy 4 8 15 27
10 Netherlands 4 7 6 17
11 Germany 4 4 11 19
12 New Zealand 4 3 4 11
13 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
14 Canada 3 4 7 14
15 Switzerland 3 4 5 12
16 Croatia 3 2 2 7
17 Brazil 2 3 5 10
18 Chinese Taipei 2 3 4 9
19 Hungary 2 2 2 6
20 Slovenia 2 1 1 4
21 Ecuador 2 0 0 2
21 Kosovo 2 0 0 2
21 Qatar 2 0 0 9
24 Spain 1 3 3 6
25 Georgia 1 3 1 5
26 Romania 1 3 0 4
26 Sweden 1 3 0 4
26 Venezuela 1 3 0 4
29 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
29 South Africa 1 2 0 3
29 Slovakia 1 2 0 3
32 Austria 1 1 3 5
33 Denmark 1 1 2 4
33 Serbia 1 1 2 4
35 Belgium 1 1 1 3
35 Jamaica 1 1 1 3
35 Norway 1 1 1 3
38 Poland 1 1 0 2
38 Tunisia 1 1 0 2
40 Ireland 1 0 2 3
40 Israel 1 0 2 3
40 Turkey 1 0 2 3
43 Belarus 1 0 1 2
43 Estonia 1 0 1 2
43 Fiji 1 0 1 2
43 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
47 Bermuda 1 0 0 1
47 Ecuador 1 0 0 1
47 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
47 Greece 1 0 0 1
47 Iran 1 0 0 1
47 Latvia 1 0 0 1
47 Philippines 1 0 0 1
47 Thailand 1 0 0 1
55 Colombia 0 2 1 3
56 Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2
57 Ukraine 0 1 5 6
58 Indonesia 0 1 2 3
58 Mongolia 0 1 2 3
60 Cuba 0 1 1 2
60 India 0 1 1 2
60 Portugal 0 1 1 2
60 San Marino 0 1 1 2
60 Uganda 0 1 1 2
65 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
65 Jordan 0 1 0 1
65 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
65 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
69 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
69 Mexico 0 0 3 3
71 Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2
72 Argentina 0 0 1 1
72 Cote d’Ivoire 0 0 1 1
72 Finland 0 0 1 1
72 Kuwait 0 0 1 1
72 Malaysia 0 0 1 1
N.B.: ROC is the Russia Olympic Committee.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=66145