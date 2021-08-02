W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Medals Table At 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo After Sunday’s Events

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Below is the current medals table of the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the end of Sunday’s events across all the sports and at all the venues:

Rank         Country             Gold       Silver       Bronze     Total
1                China                     23            14               13           50
2                   U.S                     20             23              16           59
3                Japan                    17               5               9            31
4         Australia                     14              3              14             31
5            ROC                          12             19             13            44
6        Great Britain              10             10            12             32
7         France                        5               10            6                21
8 Republic of Korea           5                4             8                17
9 Italy                                   4              8              15               27
10 Netherlands                  4               7              6                 17
11 Germany                        4               4               11                19
12 New Zealand                4               3                4                  11
13 Czech Republic            4               3                1                  8
14 Canada                           3              4                7                14
15 Switzerland                    3             4                5                 12
16 Croatia                              3             2               2                7
17 Brazil                                2              3               5                10
18 Chinese Taipei               2               3               4                9
19 Hungary                            2             2                2                6
20 Slovenia                             2            1                1                 4
21 Ecuador                               2            0              0                2
21 Kosovo                                 2            0             0                2
21 Qatar                                     2            0             0               9
24 Spain                                     1             3             3               6
25 Georgia                                1              3             1                5
26 Romania                              1             3             0                4
26 Sweden                                1              3             0               4
26 Venezuela                            1             3             0                4
29 Hong Kong                          1             2              0              3
29 South Africa                         1             2              0             3
29 Slovakia                                 1             2            0               3
32 Austria                                    1             1             3             5
33 Denmark                                1             1              2            4
33 Serbia                                      1             1              2            4
35 Belgium                                   1             1             1               3
35 Jamaica                                    1             1             1              3
35 Norway                                     1             1              1             3
38 Poland                                       1             1              0            2
38 Tunisia                                      1              1             0            2
40 Ireland                                       1              0             2           3
40 Israel                                          1              0             2            3
40 Turkey                                        1              0             2            3
43 Belarus                                       1              0              1            2
43 Estonia                                       1               0             1            2
43 Fiji                                               1               0             1           2
43 Uzbekistan                                 1               0            1            2
47 Bermuda                                      1              0            0            1
47 Ecuador                                       1              0             0           1
47 Ethiopia                                       1              0             0           1
47 Greece                                          1              0             0           1
47 Iran                                               1              0             0           1
47 Latvia                                            1             0            0             1
47 Philippines                                   1              0            0             1
47 Thailand                                        1             0            0              1
55  Colombia                                      0            2             1             3
56  Dominican Republic                  0            2             0            2
57   Ukraine                                        0             1             5            6
58   Indonesia                                    0            1             2             3
58   Mongolia                                     0             1            2             3
60    Cuba                                             0            1             1             2
60     India                                            0            1             1             2
60     Portugal                                      0            1             1             2
60     San Marino                                0             1             1             2
60      Uganda                                      0             1             1             2
65     Bulgaria                                     0              1             0             1
65       Jordan                                     0              1              0             1
65     North Macedonia                     0            1               0             1
65   Turkmenistan                             0            1              0              1
69   Kazakhstan                                 0           0              3               3
69   Mexico                                        0            0              3                3
71  Azerbaijan                                   0             0             2                 2
72  Argentina                                    0            0             1                  1
72   Cote d’Ivoire                              0           0              1                 1
72  Finland                                        0           0              1                1
72   Kuwait                                       0            0             1                1
72   Malaysia                                    0           0             1                1

N.B.: ROC is the Russia Olympic Committee.



