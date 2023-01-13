Abuja Protest: Agballa, UCHE Nnaji After My Life, Enugu APC Chieftain Ude Cries Out

….We Are Not Bothered By Allegation, Says Agballa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The pioneer Deputy Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adolphus Ude, has raised alarm over what he called “a desperate plot by desperate politicians” to terminate his life “for speaking the truth”.

Ude, who is the Leader of the Concerned Enugu APC Members, an intra-party pressure group, is accusing the state party Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah and the governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, of hatching plots to eliminate him to cover the truth for recently staging a protest against them at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Friday in Enugu , Ude, who doubles as the Chairman of the Mainstream Enugu APC, called on President Muhammadu Buhari; the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; and the Director-General of the Department of State Security, Yusuf Bichi, to save his life and also hold Agballah and Nnaji responsible should anything untoward happen to him.

“This is to alert Nigerians and security agencies to the many threats to my life since I led the protest by Concerned Enugu APC Members to the national secretariat of our party against the impunity, gross misconducts, divisiveness, maladministration and embezzlement of party funds to tune of over N1.3bn by Chief Ugochukwu Agballah and the governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji.

“We also protested against a situation where the real deputy governorship candidate of the party on INEC website is Chief Robert Ngwu who is from the same senatorial zone as the governorship candidate whereas they are deceiving the people of Enugu by showcasing Chief George Ogara from Enugu North as the deputy governorship candidate.

“I have no other persons to hold responsible for these numerous threats to my life except Ugochukwu Agballah and Uche Nnaji.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari, our national chairman, the Inspector-General of Police, and the DG of DSS to save my life. And should anything untoward happen to me or any of the leaders of our group, they should hold Agballah and Nnaji responsible.

“This alarm becomes even more critical given the antecedents of these men, which are well known to Enugu people.

“Ugochukwu Agballah is presently running from police summons over the forgery of APC membership card with which he was fraudulently imposed as the Chairman of Enugu APC, a process I am presently challenging in court.

“In principle, what we protested against is not different from what our leaders such as Geoffrey Onyeama, Sullivan Chime, Eugene Odoh, Onyemuche Nnamani, Osita Okechukwu, Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, and a host of others, complained about during their protest visit to the national leadership of our party on 30th August 2022 and capped it off by boycotting the Wednesday presidential rally for the same reasons of imposition, impunity, and frauds in Enugu APC.

“But the threats notwithstanding, I will continue to defend internal democracy, transparency and accountability in our party and what I know to be truth”.

Ude also called on Enugu people and lovers of democracy to pray for his safety in the face of the powerful forces that are after his life.

But reacting to the allegation, Agballa said “AC Ude wants to be noticed and to return the money given to him by his sponsors.

” Agballah, the chairman of new APC Enugu state and Chief Uche Nnaji, the guber candidate of the party in the state don’t know that AC Ude exists.

According to Agballa who spoke through his media aide, Kenneth Ofoma, “They are not bothered by such phantom allegations.

He said “The new APC Enugu state is focused and has its eyes trained on the ball and that is Lion Building, Enugu’s seat of power, and to deliver more than 60% votes to our presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu; and indeed to deliver all the party’s candidates in the coming elections.