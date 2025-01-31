Murdered 4 Year Old Girl: Human Rights Group Petitions IGP; Joins Victim Parents In Seeking Justice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous human rights group, WomenAid Collective (WACOL), and parents of a four year old girl who was brutally murdered while asleep by suspected drug addict in Nsukka area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria, have called on the Inspector General of Police to use his good office to ensure justice for the late teenager.

Our correspondent reports that the victim, Miss Zina Ugwu, was allegedly brutally killed in her sleep, after she was pulled and her throat slit by one Mr. Nweke Chukwuemeka who was living in the same premises with the parents of the victim.

The suspect according to the organization, had on the fateful day, being 18th August, 2024 at about 11:30 pm broke into the house of the parents at the university town of Nsukka after allegedly consuming some substances belief to be hard drugs and committed the heinous crime, which has left the parent of the late little girl devastated.

Briefing journalists on Thursday at its Corporate headquarters in the presence of the deceased parents and its legal team, on the state of the case, Executive Director and Founder of WACOL, Professor Joy Ezeilo called for thorough investigation of the case to ensure justice for the late little girl.

Ezeilo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, and law professor, described as unfortunate the brutal and barbaric killing of the innocent girl while asleep and expressed dissatisfaction with the snail speed with which the Nigerian police has been handling the matter.

Professor Ezeilo, disclosed that the parents of the late child briefed WACOL that there have been reports of extortion and payments within the police during the earlier investigations in which alleged recipients often request cash to prevent traces.

The WACOL boss added that what was harrowing was the speed with which the alleged suspects were granted police bail in the wake of the brutal murder of a promising young and innocent child , leaving their client frustrated and disillusioned in the entire process of investigation.

According to her, “this incident happened on 18th August 2024 at about 11:30 pm at their residence in Umunwanwa Village Orba Road, Nsukkka, Enugu State. Investigations were eventually conducted into the matter by the police and Enugu State Command.

“However, our client is not satisfied with the result of the investigation which did not indict the landlord of the said premises who reportedly prevented men of the vigilante group from accessing the place of the incident and who being aware of the notorious nature of the suspect gave him accommodation and also managed his beer palour close to the premises”

Corroborating all that the WACOL boss told newsmen, the parents of the deceased, Dr. and Mrs Ndubuisi Loveth Ugwu, who could not control their years, said they are yet to recover from the psychological trauma of the brutal killing of their teenage daughter.

Dr. Ugwu, narrated how the wife put a call across to him in Ekiti State where he works as a lecturer in one of the universities, informing him of the heart broken news of the brutal killing of their beloved daughter.

He said all he wants is for justice to be served on the matter, insisting that it will be unfair for anybody who has a hand in the barbaric act to be walking freely on the streets while the parents are in perpetual pain.

The devastated looking father, equally disclosed how the police operatives handling the matter have been frustrating him through incessant demand for money.

Dr. Ugwu, described as painful and sad how the suspects are freely working in the streets, while him and his wife and entire family are in pains and battling with psychological trauma, urging the inspector General police to use his good office in ensuring that their innocent daughter gets justice.