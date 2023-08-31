NBA Conference: Lawyers Leave Venue Over Invitation To Portable As Guest Artiste

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA in Abuja, has sparked controversy as some lawyers stormed out of the venue in the early hours of Thursday after controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable was announced as a guest performer.

The African Examiner writes that the program tagged ‘Unbarred’ was held at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola Stadium, in which the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, talked briefly and a DJ entertained the lawyers before the emergence of Portable on stage.

Not happy to see the singer, many of the lawyers questioned the choice of the Zazu singer and decided to walk out of the show.

Speaking about the issue, one of the lawyers in a message to newsmen said: “How dare they call Portable to come and play for lawyers at the conference? Can you imagine? Normally, Unbarred doesn’t end till 3am or 4am but we are leaving for our hotels. We are so upset.”

“They spoiled my day with this Zazu. He couldn’t even wear a shirt” another lawyer said.

Another lawyer said: “I also left but it was largely due to the fact that I was tired. Many of the conferees were unhappy that Portable was invited.”

However, some lawyers stayed behind to witness the performance of the singer.





