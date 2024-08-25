NDLEA Partners Enugu Traditional Rulers To Fight Drug Abuse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Enugu state command has vowed to fight drug abuse in the state through traditional rulers and town union president Generals (PGs) across the 17 local government areas in the state.

State commander of the Agency, Mr. Abel Sanu Wadashi who stated this noted that the rate at which drug abuse amongst youths in the state has risen calls for worry, adding that over 4000 youths are deeply involved in different types of drugs which includes cannabis, mkprumiri, tramadol, cocaine and heroin among others.

Mr. Wadashi spoke during a walking visit to the traditional ruler of Eden/Ogugwu ancient kingdom HRM Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu (Okenwa Ogadagidi) who is also the current chairman, Enugu state council of traditional rulers and erstwhile chairman south east council of traditional rulers.

He appealed to the royal father to join hands with the agency in fighting drug menace which he said has done serious harm to the youth.

According to the Commander, the rate of crime amongst youths across communities, school’s and other places in the state is alarming, adding that youths allegedly get involved in violent crimes due to drug addiction.

He said “the NDLEA Enugu state command embarked on a visit every community, schools and public institutions to sensitize youths on the dangers of drug.

“We have visited the school of nursing Awgu local government area and communities in the locality on the mantra of “Save our Family” campaign over drug abuse in the state, he hinted.

The Enugu state NDLEA boss, further disclosed that the agency is equally reaching out to public institutions on sensitization campaign to tackle abuse of drugs among youths at different communities, schools and colleges in the state

He revealed the NDLEA has introduced integrity drugs checker analyzer capable of analyzing 15 types drugs a person have taken over the years, advising families to embrace the drug integrity checker which would enable them determine when their wards/children abuse drugs, and the types such as tramadol, cannabis, cocaine, mkprumiri among others.

Mr. Wadashi also hinted that the integrity drugs checker is available for sale at the agency, stressing that schools, communities and families across Enugu state and beyond can go for it, pointing out that the state command have rehabilitation center where over 20 clients (inmates) are being rehabilitated.

He said some of the clients at the agency are more or less psychiatric cases, “we treat and rehabilitate them for the good of society as we bring them back to life.

“The agency center in Enugu has been in existence for over 10 years with doctors, psychologists and counselors for the good of the state and country in general.

The state command however appealed to the traditional ruler to take the fight to the grassroots of every community using his good offices to champion the campaign till youths of the state are free from drug abuse.

The agency had during the visit bestowed peace Ambassador award on the chairman of the council of traditional rulers with an inscription “If you see something say something”

Igwe Asadu (Okenwa Ogadagidi) in his response, expressed gratitude to the Agency for the award, stressing that the fight against drugs abuse is a fight for every free born of Enugu state, stressing that the menace should be tackled with every sense of belonging so as to make youths free from all manner of drugs.

The monarch assured that the message of the agency will go round every community in the state, as other traditional rulers would take the challenge of sensitizing youths in the jurisdiction on the dangers of drug abuse.

He promised to mount a billboard on the campaign agunst drug abuse in his community which will be replicated in other localities of the state with the “Inscription, if you see something say something” NDLEA fights drug abuse for real.

Recall that the traditional ruler who is an Apostle of youth empowerment, had single handedly built 20 free bed space hospitals for his community, empowered over 69 youths with one million naira each to look out for something through which they could earn a living rather than indulge in drugs.

Present during the NDLEA visit were wives of the traditional ruler Lolo Happiness Asadu, legal advisers to the community Barr. Asadu, cabinet members of the royal father, his chief of staff, John Okanyu among other dignitaries.