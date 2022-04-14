NGO Implements Plan To Rehabilitate, Train People With Disabilities In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu based non- governmental organization (NGO), Women Information Network (WINET) has advocated the need to develop an Enugu State Action plan for the rehabilitation and integration of persons with disabilities (PWDs) within the framework of Socio- economic development.

It said such move should be aggressively pursed with vigour by the Civil Society groups and the government.

WINET, a media focused, Women’s right, NGO, which had over the years, carried out activities to empower various categories of such persons to access justice through the Courts, said there is also need “for support for the rehabilitation and training of (PWDs) for self- reliance.

Our Correspondent reports that these were parts of its recommendations as contained in an enplane report of a project tiled: “Human and Disability Rights Education for Women with Disabilities in Enugu State” carried out by the NGO which was made public yesterday and shared among the PWDs, media, and Civil Society groups.

In her remark at the event, Executive Director of WINET, Mrs Miriam Menkiti, who gave a run- down of how the project supported by African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) began and was executed, disclosed that the study was conducted among Women with Disabilities (WWDs), who are mostly urban based.

She added that the NGO, was not able to capture the numerous WWDs who are not members of the joint National Association of persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Enugu State Chapter, or any other PWDs body.

Mrs. Menkiti, explained that the end line study was undertaken with a view to documenting the current level of knowledge of WWDs in Enugu State, as it concerns their rights, adding that the findings of the study indicates that the level of understanding fundamental rights, understanding the basic concept of human rights, violation of rights, and how to remedy them by the WWDs in particular and the PWDs in general in the state has improved to a reasonable extent.

She disclosed that WINET implemented the project from February 2021 to April 2022, revealing that a total of 100 (WWDs) were selected from five clusters of (JONAPWD),

Such positive development according to her, is as a result of training, organized by WINET and supported by AWDF, stressing that part of its objective was the formation of PWD Women rights forum to engage the Enugu state House of Assembly on the domestication of the Discrimination Against persons with Disabilities prohibition Act 2018.

She further noted that the study equally shows significant changes in the percentage of the (WWDs) with adequate knowledge before the training to those who have such after the training.

The Executive Director, in the thirty pages document with a lot of illustrations, equally recommended for effective engagement by all relevant Stakeholders including Enugu state House of Assembly to ensure speedy domestication of the PWDS Act in the state, recalling that it was passed at the national level since 2018.

Earlier in a slide presentation of the entire report, consultant to WINET on the project, Mr. Okolo- Obasi Nduka Elda, had illustrated most of the findings with pictorials, graph tables as well as reliable statistics gotten from the field.

He noted that the report has shown that the actions taken by the NGO, in the recent training has created ripple effects, pointing out that it equally shows that

while knowledge of rights of WWDs, violation, and ways to seek redress have significantly increased in the urban areas, poverty among the PWDs, appears to be a major challenge.

“To this effect, productive and decent work would provide PWDs with the opportunity to realize their aspirations and potentials to improve their living conditions and participate more actively in society.

Some of the PWDs participants including the women who spoke at the ceremony, expressed appreciation to Mrs. Menkiti and her team for always leading on issues concerning them, and serving as the voice of the voiceless at all times.