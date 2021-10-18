NGO Set To Feed 500 Widows, Widowers In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –A non governmental organization, Tabitha New Life Foundation is holding their annual programme tagged “Taking Over Dorcas Heart 3:0, feeding of widows and widowers.

The foundation started on a conscious note supported by like- minded individuals to affect the world we live. For the great tasks ahead and continuity, a programme was initiated , charging us to 𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗘 in 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵. Interestingly, progress measures the level of steadfastness, in order to hit our goal , we must 𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚 to get to the desired destination and before we knew it our beneficiaries are 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 at alarming rate.

The ability to get a fair share of what one stands for is the altitude that propels a winning mentality.

At Tabitha New Life Foundation ,500 hundred widows and widowers will be catered and empowered at the lives touching event

One of the key note speakers at the event, 𝗠𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗮 𝗜𝗷𝗲𝗿𝗲 will be speaking on a topic tagged Dorcas heart, unlocking the hidden peculiarities of widowood .

This edition promises to be unique as they will be going home with mouth- watering goodies for the season.

The foundation is seriously working in making the programme a memorable event, we call on our ever dependable and Faithful God to bless you as you respond towards our needs .

We are calling on you again for your incomparable and unflinching supports towards our annual programme “𝗗𝗢𝗥𝗖𝗔𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝟯.𝟬” where we feed the less privilege (Widows& Widowers) and never let them feel any sense of rejection, dejection or abandonment, just because their loved ones are gone.

We therefore need your support to be part of this 𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗰𝗵 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝟭𝟬𝟭𝟲𝟴𝟰𝟮𝟬𝟰𝟰 Zenith Bank























