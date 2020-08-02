Nigeria Has No Direction, Needs Prayers – Secondus

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, says Nigeria currently has no direction as it lacks truthful and honest leaders.

He stated this while commissioning the party’s new secretariat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, adding that the country needs prayers and God’s intervention.

“Our country today needs leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted.

“The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the roll call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen.

“Our county needs a lot of prayers.

“A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers.

“You all know what we are going through.

“We need God’s intervention.” He stated.