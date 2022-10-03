Nigeria Is Troubled, Pray For Nigeria – Adeboye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called for a national prayer over the trouble state of the country.

Adeboye stated this at the RCCG October thanksgiving service and special prayer session organised for all state governors and their deputies at the church’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

He was accompanied by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as they called on Nigerians to work towards and pray for peace to reign in the country.

The cleric, admitting that Nigeria is in a war situation, stated that what kings and soldiers cannot do, God will do for the country.

He said, “In the olden days, except you are one of the special people, they don’t allow the king’s dress to touch you, but now kidnappers can go to the palace to kidnap the king. We are in a war situation, let no one deceive you. What kings and soldiers can’t do, the almighty God will do for you.

“God will heal the land and intervene in various issues affecting the country negatively and I want to urge the people to prepare to join me very soon for fasting and prayer for the country. Pray for the rulers, we have spent so much time criticising them. You should pray for them. I am praying for them, and I pray you will join me to pray.”

Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, heaped praises on Adeboye for his encouragement of citizens to pray for their leaders and play their roles to make the country better.

He said, “We need perfect peace in our country but for us to have that perfect peace; we also need to have peace from individuals. It is we the citizens that make the country. It is not just about a metaphorical country; it is the people on the ground that truly make a country.”

The programme themed, ‘‘Perfect peace in the land,’ was attended by the governor, with his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries which include the representatives of Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun State) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun State).