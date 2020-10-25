Nigeria Records Only 48 New COVID-19 Cases – Lagos 18

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 48 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC, on its verified website on Saturday, noted that COVID-19 related mortalities stands at 1,129 as no new death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The public health agency said that 95 treated persons were also discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC disclosed that the new infections were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Lagos having 18, FCT 13, Kaduna six, Rivers and Ogun five each and Ondo one.

It added that 61,930 cases were confirmed with 57,285 cases discharged and 1,129 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as at Saturday.

Meanwhile, NCDC warned Nigerians against complacency in containing the spread of the disease as the pandemic has yet to be defeated even with the low recorded cases recently.

“People are no longer seen wearing mask. People now attend gathering with a few too many guests. People are getting tired of wearing masks and are not keeping physical distance or washing hands.

“We can’t get to zero risk of COVID-19, but we can minimize our risk and ensure we’re not jeopardizing our health or the health of others,” it advised.

(NAN)

