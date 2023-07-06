Nigerians React As Court Grants Abba Kyari Bail

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to DCP Abba Kyari on charges bordering on money laundering has sparked debate on social media.



The African Examiner recalls that aside from money laundering charges, Kyari is also facing a primary charge of cocaine trafficking, for which he has been denied bail.



He was arrested and has been in detention since February 14, 2022, after he was declared wanted by NDLEA for alleged drug links.



One of his lawyers, Hamza N. Dantani, announced the news of the court granting Kyari bail on the money laundering charges on his Facebook page on Thursday.



He wrote: “Alhamudullhi! Abba Kyari’s Bail Granted by Federal High Court Abuja today.”His release from detention has sparked debate among many Nigerians on Nigeria who felt that justice was not properly served in the matter. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



@von_Bismack writes: “DCP Abba Kyari that had mounting evidence of corruption has regained his freedom from custody. Nigeria is a crime scene.



@oluwaloninyo writes: “There was even a jailbreak and he remained soundly in his prison cell. They needed to protect him!!!”



@EstherOkokon3 writes: “He is free but not free indeed… He can never be the same again. Those who expected something good to come out of are disappointed not me who is familiar with Nigeria system and how it works.. I would only be surprised if it didn’t go this way.”



@Centobestz writes: “The game was to make it look as if he has a case in Nigeria, as such can’t be taken to US for more investigation. Nigeria na SCAM.”



@BiluluCharles writes: “Kyari was only being protected and not prosecuted.”

@numokeji writes: “What purnishment did he really serve? What a country!!”



@0d2e396af6f7457 writes: “When a “Drug Baron” is in charge, all drug cases are forgiven!”



@BORNOdryFISH writes: “I’m not one bit surprised, was wondering why he stayed that long. Shey America still dey look for am ni?… Anyway abeg make una patronize me, affiliate marketing is allowed, dm for terms.”



@Peter writes: “Why are you people acting surprised, Nigeria is classified as a failed state in all the international security organizations, this shouldn’t be surprising worse things has happened in full glare of the public without consequences. Lol Una never know the kind country wey we dey …. Our democracy is a sham.”



@BAnagwun writes: “This country is sick. He was arrested to be kept safe.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



