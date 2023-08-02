Nigerians React As MC Oluomo slashes Fares, Says Lagos Drivers Won’t Join Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee headed by the chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, that its members will not join the nationwide protest planned by organised labour groups has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The African Examiner recalls that MC Oluomo stated this during a meeting with transport union leaders and operators.

He said: “We, the state executives and the entire members of Lagos State Parks and Garages met today in Lagos to review the situation in the country, particularly in Lagos, following the oil subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of food, transport fares and other areas of public interest, in particular, the plan by the organised Labour unions i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on strike action.

“After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the issue being debated in the country.

“All transport family and members will be at work to convey people to their various destinations without problem because Lagos State Government has announced some interventions in the sector.“Lagos State Government has provided a conducive atmosphere for our operations. There is, therefore, no reason for us to join any strike that may threaten the peace of the state. The various palliative measures taken by the state government especially the 50 per cent reduction of government public transport and a downward review on our Yellow Buses fares will also, go a long way in cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal.

“We have also embarked on internal measures like downward reviews of Lagos State Government and union tickets. With this, there will be a reduction in transport fares by commercial drivers.”



This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens are of the opinion that MC Oluomo does not have the power to stop labour from protesting as every Nigerian is feeling the pains of the harsh economic condition as a result of the removal of subsidy from fuel. The Africa Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@Bampac22 writes: “This man is joking. Are you going to buy fuel for them or you will also slash fuel price. This government people are not serious.”



@MaverickJi24559 writes: “MC is now the governor? What a country!! To make a statement regarding who should join the strike is what I am trying to, comprehend.”



@onuhalu writes: “Nonsense talk, is it because dey are not Nigerians or dey are not suffering like other Nigerians?”



@Teeworld2022 writes: “Where was he when they protest against GeJ he must be sleeping.”



@FolorunsoAyoba3 writes: “Going to oshodi now to know how this slashes will work. This same Lagos that the Agbero determine the cost of fare.”



@sagazuu writes: “He is out of hiding after his Feb 25th atrocities. Plus imagine imagine what Nigeria has become for such entity to be bold to make this kind of claims/order.”



@jamesfeatz writes: “Quite amazing how “non state” actors interfere/ contributes to d affairs of national importance, who be Oluomo? BRT, understandable & realistic but Commercial buses! Do we have d data (of buses in Lagos)? How do u confirm d no of passengers dat boarded each bus at d end of d day?”



@onuhalu writes: “Nonsense talk, is it because dey are not Nigerians or dey are not suffering like other Nigerians?”



@Teeworld2022 writes: “Where was he when they protest against GeJ he must be sleeping.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



