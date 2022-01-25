NURTW Factional Leaders Nabbed Over Lagos Mayhem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad has arrested two factional leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Abdulazeez Lawal, aka Kunle Poly, and Adekunle Mustapha, aka Sego, over a clash in the Idumota area of the state.

The RRS confirmed the development in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post read, “The Lagos Rapid Response Squad, led by its Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, this evening (Monday), arrested the two principal suspects in the constant clashes in Idumota and its environs, which has intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area.

“The arrest was effected today at a meeting where the two NURTW members, along with some other stakeholders, converged.

“The latest clash, which occurred last Thursday, reportedly led to the death of a victim, while commercial activities were paralysed in the area for some time until a joint team of police officers were deployed in the area to restore peace.

Our correspondent had reported that two persons lost their lives during the clash, which involved factional members of the transport union in Idumota.