Osun 2022: Davido Speaks On Adeleke’s Video On Election Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to a viral video where the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, promised to go beyond the financial strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Adeleke, while speaking with some members of the PDP in Osogbo, Osun State Capital during the weekend, Adeleke had boasted of having enough money both in naira and foreign currencies to win the gubernatorial election.

He also bragged that he was more prepared for the 2022 governorship race than in 2018 when the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola defeated him.

The PDP candidate in a 55-second video said in Yoruba, “Osun people, you are the ones to decide. If it is about money, I have enough. I came with plenty money. And it is not only naira; I came with dollars, pounds and Euro. This time around in Osun, it is fire for fire.”

Reacting, Davido posted the video on his Insta stories with the caption, “Fire for fire Kpa for Kpa”.

Meanwhile, Governor Gboyega Oyetola Campaign Council has stated that Osun was not for sale to the highest bidder in the upcoming governorship election.

The group described the statement of Adeleke as absurd and unacceptable.

A statement by the Director-General of the campaign council, Ajibola Bashiru, on Monday in Osogbo, stated that the boast by Adeleke to have sufficient money – both local and in foreign currencies – to execute his political wish was embarrassing.

“Osun people are not gullible. We have left them in no doubt about the quality of our party, the APC and our administration, including the capacity of our candidate to deliver in the past three and half years.

“We have proved through our inclusive governance strategy that our people are our strength and that we do not take them for granted and we will never take them for granted.

“This explains why in spite of the way the 2018 election went, our administration began infrastructure intervention from Ede, the hometown of the PDP candidate.

“Osun people are enlightened, they know that the state and its citizens are not up for sale to the highest bidder.

“Therefore, the PDP candidate should keep his money. Or better still, he could deploy those resources to establish industries to provide jobs for the people.

“This way, he will also be supporting the present administration’s noticeable efforts in the last three and half years to industrialize the state and change its narrative as a civil service state, to one bubbling with economic activities.

“It is on record that the Oyetola-led administration has since inception taken concrete steps to open up the state for investments, and has been able to attract a number of investments into Osun, contributing to the economic growth of the state.

“We assure the PDP candidate that like the administration did to other players in the private sector, we will provide a level playing ground for his business to thrive and ensure Osun and its people derive maximum benefit from the investment,” he said.

Bashiru also warned Adeleke against overheating the polity with his incendiary comments and violent tendencies, wondering what he meant by saying ‘its fire for fire this time around’.

“As a responsible party, we urge Senator Adeleke and his party to embrace peaceful conduct and decorum in their political engagements and electioneering.

“We must avoid any comment or action that can jeopardise the peace and stability of our state,” he said.