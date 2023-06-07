Peter Obi Speaks On Fuel Subsidy Removal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has reacted to the removal of fuel subsidy by President Ahmed Tinubu.



According to the former Anambra State governor, he supported the removal of subsidy rights from the former President Goodluck Jonathan era, when he was a member of the Economic Management Team.



Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, Obi stated: “The problem in Nigeria is that often the government tells the masses to suffer and sacrifice for a better future, but in the future, things get worse.



“People were just stealing the resources of the country, pointing out that Nigerians were not consuming the amount of fuel they claimed they consumed.

“If you have followed me very well right from the time I was a member of Jonathan’s economic management team, I consistently maintained that subsidy should be removed because I see it as organized crime.

“If you read my manifesto, you will see clearly how I planned to remove subsidies. I will govern with the people and show them statistically and empirically what we are going to save, and what we are going to do with the savings to better the suffering masses.

“The problem in Nigeria is that, often the government tells the masses to suffer and sacrifice, for a better future; but in the future things get worse.”