Police Probe Alleged Land Grabbing, Property Damage Against Anambra Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police at the zone 13 headquarters, in Ukpo, Dunukofia Council area of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, has commenced investigation into the alleged illegal land grabbing and malicious damage to properties of owners of the land by the traditional ruler of Eziowelle, Community in Idemili North local government Area of Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, Igwe Michael Ugorji.

Also accused of the unlawful act alongside the controversial Monarch includes, the President General of Eziowelle, Improvement Union(EIU) Barr. Nnabuike Titus Akpudo and an Awka based real estate firm, operator of Adidibor and Company limited.

Recall that indigenes of the community, had some time ago, engaged Igwe Ugorji and Nnabuike, in a show down over the imposition of 1-million-naira burial levy on bereaved families wishing to bury their deceased loved ones within the locality.

Sources at the Zone13 police headquarters who craved anonymity, told African Examiner Monday that they have begun full scale investigation in the allegation of land grabbing and unlawful malicious destruction of indigents properties in the land by “Igwe Michael Ugorji and leadership of the Eziowelle improvement union.

According to the source, “the police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy by Igwe Michael Ugorji and co to acquire a vast expanse of Ugwu Mkpoenyi Land and appropriated it to themselves, and also in the process demolished the perimeter fencing and gates of plots of land belonging to members of Enugo Umunnama clan the owners of the Ugwu Mkpoenyi Land.

Checks by our correspondent who is following the matter, revealed that on August 2020, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe, Ugorji, the president General, (PG), Barr. Titus Akpudo and an Awka based real estate firm Adidibor and Company Limited, had without consulting anyone from Enugo Umunnama Clan the owners of the Ugwu Mkpoenyi Land, brought earth moving equipment, moved into the land, demolishing every structure on its way; after which they allegedly allocated same to themselves and their cronies.

Our investigation equally indicated that the Monarch, who is in the alleged habit of using his position, threat and intimidations to forcibly acquire land from individuals and other villages within his community, is currently have similar land grabbing case with the people of Odida Umuekwelle.

Meanwhile, African Examiner further learnt that one of the victims, whose land was grabbed, and properties damaged, had already filled a civil action against the traditional Ruler and co at an Ogidi Magistrate Court of the state.

He is asking for compensation for the damages done to his properties. The case comes up on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at Ogidi Magistrate court.

Efforts by Our correspondent to get the Monarch’s reaction via his mobile telephone was not successful as the line continually rang “the MTN number you are trying to call is currently switched off, please try again later.

