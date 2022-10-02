Shola Anibijuwon Wins Miss Teen Nigeria UK 2022 Beauty Pageant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Miss Shola Anibijuwon has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Miss Teen Nigeria UK beauty pageant contest, defeating three other contestants.

Our correspondent reports that the beauty pageant which was organized in London on Saturday, October 1st to coincide with the Nigeria independence day celebration featured rich Nigerian music, culture and creative display.

The highlights of the night was a cultural performance showcasing Nigeria’s culture by all the contestants as well as invited guest artistes.

Shola told the judges that she would use her reigning year to focus on change, help teens suffering from depression as well promote mental health.

Miss Anibijuwon, who was crowned the winner of the pageant, also won the award for the most popular contestant on social media. Shola, 15, is a year 11 student of Harris Academy Bermondsey School, London, England.

Mr and Miss Teen Nigeria UK (@mmtnuk) is a non profit organization that gives a platform to the rising young Nigeria Teens, ages 14-19, in the United Kingdom and to educate them on their Nigerian culture in order to display their creative talents to the wider society.