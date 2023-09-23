Presidency Backtracks, Says Tinubu Not First African Leader To Ring Closing Bell At NASDAQ

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has backtracked on its earlier claim that President Bola Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation System (NASDAQ) in New York.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Presidency said it inadvertently made the claim based on the information provided by a third-party event organiser.

“We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege.

“This error is sincerely regretted.”, the statement added.

The Presidency in a statement issued earlier on Thursday claimed that Tinubu was the first African leader to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ and to ever receive the honour.

Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale had in the statement said Tinubu was invited to the world’s second-largest stock exchange in honour of his determined global push to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria aggressively.

He said the President did not fail to seize the opportunity presented by the historic moment to boldly advance his foreign investment push as he stood, live, in front of financial markets at the famous stock exchange.





