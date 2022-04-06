Provost Warns New Students Against, Cultism, Indecent Dressing Other Social Vices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Provost of the Federal Co-operative College, Oji River Enugu State, Dr. O.T. Owan, has warned newly matriculated students of the institution against cultism, indecent dressing and other forms of anti- social vices capable of ruining their career.

He said for them to succeed in their academic pursuit, they must observe the core values of the college which is to nurture an institution of high international standard that will compete favourably with similar schools in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The provost stated this during the College’s 24th Matriculation exercise held at the school campus.

Addressing the new students, Dr. Owan stated that the College is committed in ensuring that human capital development for efficiency and effectiveness remains

its watch word, advising the new entrants to make good use of facilities in the school to acquire the needed skills and competence before graduation.

According to him, the school management is ready to encourage the student in all areas of studies including Sports, adding that, they should take sports very seriously.

“The College has zero tolerance for indecent dressing. Our students are advised to always dress neatly and decently, in order to portray responsiveness anywhere they appear or go. Inappropriate dressing is not acceptable in this institution .

He disclosed that the school’s library is fully equipped with relevant study materials across various department with a view to enhance students self- studies and learning.

During the orientation exercise you were explicitly informed of the available essential channels for conflict resolution in the college. As matured, refined and responsible students and citizens, you are expected to display the highest level playing of decorum in your behaviours, both morally and academically.

“As potential future leaders of Nigeria, you must shun cultism, hooliganism, examination malpractices, among other anti- social vices, stressing that management will not hesitate in rusticating any of them found engaging in any of the act as well as making sure that such students face the full weight of the law.

In a brief remark, the Federal Director of Co- Operatives, Engr. Jubrim Abubakar had applauded the Provost for his tremendous achievement in the school, within the short period he assumed duty, promising to channel all the College’s request to the appropriate quarters.