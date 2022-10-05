PSC Approves Dismissal Of 7 Senior Police Officers Over Gross Misconduct

… Reduces Ranks Of 10 Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of seven senior Police Officers over gross misconduct.

According to a statement made available to African Examiner on Tuesday by the organization’s Spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission, also approved the reduction in rank of ten other officers.

“The decisions were taken at the on-going 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which is expected to end on Thursday, October 6th, 2022.

Ani explained that the “dismissed Officers were, one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP). A Superintendent of Police (SP) was also retired in public interest.

“The Commission’s Plenary Meeting presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd) considered all the Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before the Commission totaling 47 and also treated some appeals from dismissed Police Officers.

He added: “the Commission reduced the ranks of one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP), three Superintendents of Police (SP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

“The Commission further reduced the ranks of four Assistant Superintendents of Police to Inspectors.

“Ten senior Police Officers, including an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, a Superintendent and two Deputy Superintendents were given the punishment of Severe reprimand.

“Five Assistant Superintendents were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

“Thirteen Officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning while four officers were exonerated.

“The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression.

“Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

“She said the Commission will continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that operates in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices.