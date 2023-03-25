PTAD Set To Unveil “I Am Alive” Confirmation Portal For Pensioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says it would unveil “Am Alive” Confirmation solution on April 14, according to Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications.

He said said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, that the solution is an online platform for pensioners to periodically confirm that they are alive so that they can continue to receive their monthly pension.

“The I Am Alive confirmation portal/platform is designed to enable confirm that he or she is alive from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhoods, using a smart phone or computer system.

“When this is done, pensioners do not need to embark on stressful journeys for physical verification again,” he said.

Ajayi said that the solution would end tedious and expensive field verification.

He said that the solution has been tested by PTAD and it is ready to be fully deployed to take away the stress of continuous field verification for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners who are already on PTAD’s payroll.

Ajayi said that “I Am Alive Confirmation” platform is very simple, safe and easy to use, as the pensioner can be assisted by a family member or friend to carry out the confirmation.

He said that pensioners will be required to log on to the PTAD website www.ptad.gov.ng in a well-lit environment and begin the process to confirm that they are alive. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that PTAD inaugurated the “I AM ALIVE” Confirmation Solution in October 2021. It commenced the pilot phase with 50,000 pensioners randomly selected from the four operational departments in the Directorate. (NAN)



