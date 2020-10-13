EndSARS Protests Ground Enugu As Flavour, Phyno, Others Demand End To Police Brutality

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Commercial and social activities were on Tuesday grounded in Enugu, South- East Nigeria, following the EndSARs protest by thousands of youths led by popular Nigerian musicians, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka (Flavour), Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno and many other celebrities.

The protest which commenced as early as 9am in the morning, also attracted some other popular Musicians such as Igbo rapper Zoro, as well as Nollywood Actor, Ken Erics.

African Examiner reports that the protesters chanted “End SARS now”, “Reform the Nigeria Police Force”, “Fine Boy no be Criminal”, among others while matching through different parts of Enugu.

They took off from Michael Okpara Square and headed to the Enugu State Police Command where they were received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman.

Our correspondent who monitored the protest observed that vehicular movement and business activities were totally brought to halt by the protesters within major roads in the City.

From the Enugu Police headquarters, the aggrieved youths marched to the Enugu State Government House gate, after which they proceeded to the Enugu State House of Assembly where they were received by the Speaker, Hon. Edward Ubosi.

At the Enugu State House of Assembly, popular Nollywood Actor, Ken Erics, who spoke on behalf of the youths said the youths were demanding an end to brutality by men in uniform.

According to him, it was not a crime for Nigerians to appear in good outfit, adding that all forms of molestation must stop.

Responding, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, said the House was totally against acts of brutality against citizens.

He, however, commended the youths for the peaceful manner they had conducted themselves during the protest.

While noting that the matter was subject of discussion during plenary, he said “we are with you on this; we don’t want SARS any longer.

Ubosi added: “We are looking forward to a totally reformed Police that will be lawful in its handling of citizens.”

