Qatar, Europol Join Forces Against Cross-border Crime

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (EUROPOL) have sealed a deal, aimed at preventing and combating cross-border organized crime and terrorism.

The signed Working Arrangement will support the Member States of the European Union and Qatar in tackling both crimes frontally.

The Working Arrangement introduces a secure system for the exchange of information between the parties, linking Qatar with the law enforcement authorities of the Member States, as well as with third countries and organisations associated with Europol.

The cooperation may, in addition to the exchange of information, include the exchange of specialist knowledge, general situation reports, results of strategic analysis, participation in training activities as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

Based on the Arrangement, Qatar can deploy a liaison officer to Europol’s headquarters in the Netherlands to join a unique community of liaison bureau of law enforcement authorities from more than 40 countries from across the world.

Europol’s Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle said: “Today marks the start of a fruitful collaboration between the law enforcement authorities of Qatar and their counterparts in the European Union. Europol is looking forward to hosting a Qatari liaison officer in its headquarters in The Hague, further enabling a trustful flow of information in our collective fight against organised crime and terrorism”.

Similarly, the Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Interior, Qatar, Major General Khalifa Nasr Al-Nasr noted that in a global framework, no country can operate in a vacuum.

“Qatar is committed to identifying and further enhancing areas of cooperation with the world’s foremost law enforcement organisation. Europol’s global tools and international law enforcement networks will further support our national and regional security efforts”, he added.

After entry into force of the Arrangement, this new level of cooperation will be important for tackling priority crime areas affecting both the European Union and Qatar.