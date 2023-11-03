Reactions As Multichoice Increases Tariff Plans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The announcement by popular entertainment company, MultiChoice, that it will be increasing g his tariff plans has sparked social media reactions among netizens.

The African Examiner writes that Multichoice Nigeria has announced price increment across its DStv and GOtv packages by at least 19% and this is coming as the second increment this year after the first one was implemented on May 1, 2023. According to Multichoice, the latest increment takes effect from Monday, November 6.

The new price tariff of the cable network as revealed by the company is: Premium that used to go for 24, 500, now sells for 29,500 and Compact plus that sells for 16, 600 is now 19,800. Compact that is 10,500 now sells for 12, 500 and confam that sells for 6, 200 is now 7, 400.

This development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner gathers some views as seen on X.

@Obi writes: “DSTV/GOTV has again increased the subscription fee. Nigerians who still patronize multichoice are the problem, please take your complaint away from the TL. Bunch of noise makers.”

@niyiblaq1 writes: “I have abandoned my dstv since May 2023, @DStvNg

pls keep increasing it, I don buy smart tv.”

@Winkietuga writes: “It’s the rich that will make them be in the market and viewing centres. If we all decide that NO SUBSCRIPTION for three months, they will reduce it. By the time they sack half of their employers, their eyes will open. After all, they just keep showing repeated movies/plays.”

@incredibl3human writes: “When things get too expensive like it is now, 2 things are bound to happen. 1, People reduces their lifestyle, to live within or way below their means and that means less money being generated. 2, Nig market become so expensive that people rather import than patronise Nigeria.”

@deejay_lasco writes: “I don’t know how true is it but it’s becoming unbearable even

@MTNNG @GloWorld and the rest had hike call and data rate 1G data can’t serve you for 5 days on WhatsApp chat only not to talk of other app @NgComCommission

and other regulatory bodies should act fast.”

@Otu0304 writes: “We Nigerians shalow every down our throat it’s high time we protest over this increment, this is the 3rd time this year those people are increasing the Price.”

@ZlatanMilanLion writes: “I’m sorry, but this one I can’t blame Tinubu for DSTV’s greed. Tinubu is a criminal, we already know. But Nigerians are not forced to use DStv. But as usual, we will just complain and go back and subscribe like we always do. We love to be oppressed, our Mumu never do.”

@Jeduthun_22 writes: “Their customer service don called me tire, they later leave me alone. It’s been 2 and half year now that have subscribed, just bought flash drive, download movie of my choice like 10, insert the flash to DVD boom we are good to go.”

@Carolineda100 writes: “Let’s be realistic. Some of us subscribe to DStv/GOtv for football. MultiChoice acquired the broadcast rights in Dollars. Considering the N/$ exchange rate, they have no option than to do price increase.”

@chideracc writes: “Who TV help? .. with my X and data on, I’m good to go. Pls

@DStvNg never dial my number to remind me of subscription because I will just end the call.”

@oneleEugene001 writes: “Who needs DStv for sports when I watch my favorite sports with my live football Mobile apps.”





