Reactions As Omojuwa Praise Tinubu Over What He Condemned Jonathan For

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the statement of social media influencer, Japheth Omojuwa, who praised President Bola Tinubu over the ringing of the closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), New York, the United States.

The African Examiner recalls that Tinubu, last Wednesday, after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), rang the closing bell at NASDAQ. This American stock market handles electronic securities trading around the world.

Before the incident, Omojuwa, on September 11, had tweeted on X formerly Twitter that the president would ring the bell, adding that every Nigerian should be excited about it.

Omojuwa writes: “The US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell September 20. Nigeria’s President Tinubu is shaping up to be the darling of Corporate America.”

The statement of Omojuwa, who is a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), did not go down well with many netizens as he had made a post ridiculing former President Goodluck Jonathan who rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) exactly 10 years ago.

Also, Omojuwa in his tweet in 2013 described Jonathan’s supporters as “lowlives” for celebrating the ex-president over the action that time.

“Jonathan is ringing the closing bell at the NYSE I think on Monday. One of these lowlives is expecting us to applaud him for that. LOL,” Omojuwa had stated on September 21, 2013.

Netizens, however, especially critics of the APC, have reacted to this development on X as the slam Omojuwa for praising Tinubu on the same action he downplayed for Jonathan. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@godswillefe75 writes: “I nor fit laugh, the hypocrisy of this hired, hungry man.”

@brunoandbruno writes: “He is doing what we all know including the press; the tribal card. Some are qualified for it and others NOT.”

@ozotony writes: “Omojuwa and Fani Kayode are both men without honour.

@sire_othello writes: “He said he is still right. That NASDAQ is different from the NYSE. That we didn’t go to school, only him went.”

@Solex2030 writes: “Hypocrites full ground for Nigeria. Hypocrisy is I’m our blood.”

@STOJ30 writes: “Actually, it wasn’t him that made the post, it was his phone. Hold the phone responsible.”

@EstherOkokon3 writes: “Men without honor Anyway, they say they’re playing politics.”

@AmasLincoln writes: “That man is the full embodiment of hypocrisy, deceits, manipulations, lies, shamelessness and pervasiveness in all ramifications.”

@AnthonyNnaman10 writes: “The guy is a shameless man so shameless his parents will be disappointed in raising a kid like him.”

@shoolex77 writes: “I just unfollow him.i don’t have regards for people of low value.”

@mynameissomebo5 writes: “Nigeria problem is simply tribalism. We are too divided to be one.”

@uwakings1 writes: “Omojuwa is nothing but a ridiculously cheap political Jobber.”

@idolax writes: “They’re bloody hustlers and can do anything for stomach infrastructure.”





