Reactions As Seun Kuti Prevents Passenger From Boarding Plane

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A video has emerged online showing Seun Kuti, the son of legendary singer, Fela Kuti, preventing a middle-aged man from boarding a plane and travelling out of the country has sparked social media reactions.

In the video, Seun Kuti was heard saying that the unidentified man threatened him online and as such, he won’t be allowed to travel out of the country.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens wonder where the musician has the right to prevent a passenger from travelling. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Slickedon_ writes: “Seun Kuti is just the opposite of his dad Man oppresses everyone, police, citizens, anyone with every chance he gets The great Fela Kuti would be so disappointed Tuehh.”

@iam_samedoho writes: “Lawless country. If someone has threatened your life, you report it to the police. Coming to the airport to disrupt things isn’t good enough.”

@OkobiaOseyi writes: “What right does he have to stop someone from traveling? If he threatened your life, then go to court.”

@flickscores writes: “Thank God Seun Kuti’s father isn’t Tinubu.. Our own for don finish for this country.”

@Allezamani writes: “Being an American won’t save you here oga, did you threaten to k!ll him online or not.”





