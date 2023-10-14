Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Choice Of EFCC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukayode as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that Olukayode’s appointment was announced on Thursday in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement reads: “Mr Olukayode’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.” he President Buhari also appointed Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as secretary of the commission.

The African Examiner writes that Olukayode, a lawyer, is the first Nigerian from the Southern region to head the EFCC.

Olukayode is not a stranger to the commission as he served as secretary to the agency in the reign of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the commission, Also, he had served as Magu’s Chief of Staff.

However, the news of the appointment of Olukayode has sparked social media reactions from some Nigerians who are of the view that his appointment did not follow the required constitutional procedure. The African Examiner gathers some of netizens’ thoughts as seen on X formerly Twitter concerning the development.

@MissPearls writes: “What does the constitution say about appointing an EFFC Chair? S2(1)(a)(i) of the EFCC Act, which is currently on their website, requires that the EFCC chairman shall be a serving or retired member of a law enforcement or security agency not below the rank of ACP or its equivalent Did Pastor Ola Olukoyode of RCCG meet this criteria? Tinubu will break every single law in Nigeria. This is just the beginning!”



Obi writes: “He accepted the appointment knowing quite well that they appointment breached the constitution. And he is an RCCG pastor… wondering which God he serve. It a shame to those who supports this illegitimate government.”



@realTobiAkinbo writes: “Unconstitutional president will not follow the constitution.”

@websuperstar writes: “An illegitimate government will never act lawfully.”



@madona1996 writes: “You people are still talking about constitution, Nigeria constitution don pkia.”



@FabszekOaikhena writes: “There is no Constitution in Nigeria. That document is a toilet paper to the rich.”

@MbanugoClement2 writes: “Do we still have constitution? Or you mean the one that will appear from nowhere when a common man trespass?”



@PIDOMNIGERIA writes: “Arewas all over X (twitter) timeline after Tinubu appointed another set Omo Yorubas again. Executive vice chairman of NCC & Chairman of EFCC. I love this Nepotism Hot tears. Hot tear.”

@KennyNuga writes: “The Commission’s Act also says a chairman ”must be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent; possess not less than 15 years experience. ”The chairman shall be responsible for the investigation of all financial crimes including advance fee fraud, money laundering, counterfeiting, illegal charge transfers, futures market fraud, fraudulent encashment of negotiable instruments, computer credit card fraud, co

@BwalaDaniel writes: “The appointment of Olukayode as EFCC Chairman by PBAT is unlawful and illegal. It runs foul of the provisions of Section 2 of the EFCC ACT which requires that the person to be appointed as EFCC Chairman must amongst other things have 1. Been a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency, 2. Must have 15 years cognate experience of law enforcement, and 3. Must not be below the rank of assistant commissioner of police Olukayode is a private legal practitioner and has never worked or belong to any security or law enforcement agency as a member He does not have 15 years cognate experience as a law enforcement officer and His private legal practice years cannot be equated to the rank in law enforcement. Not enough attending seminal courses as a private legal practitioner can equate to 15 years cognate experience contemplated by section 2 of the Act. HE ONLY HAS A STINT AS CHIEF OF STAFF OF MAGU AND LATER BECAME A SECRETARY OF THE COMMISSION, ALL OF WHICH LAST FOR LESS THAN 6 YEARS This government never cease to amaze Nigerians. Who knows, maybe he is being appointed for a mission. God help Nigeria.”





