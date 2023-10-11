Reps Adjourns Plenary In Honour Of Late Member Danbuga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary in honour of its member, Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, who died on Wednesday.

Danbuga, who was representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency of Sokoto State, died at the age of 63, following a brief illness. He has been buried in Sokoto according to Islamic rites.

Presiding over plenary on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, announced the lawmaker’s passing.

The parliament thereafter observed a minute silence in his honour and immediately adjourned, deferring the day’s order of business till Thursday, October 12.

“The House commiserates with all those he left behind and prays God comforts his family, constituents, and the entire people of Sokoto State, and grant the late parliamentarian peaceful repose of his soul,” the statement read.





