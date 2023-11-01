Reps To Investigate Money Spent On Postponed 2023 Census

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives is to investigate the money expended on the postponed 2023 population and housing census by the National Population Commission (NPC).

The house made this resolution on Wednesday following a motion from Honourable Dominic Okafor drawing attention of the lawmakers to the 200 billion naira spent so far on the census.

The lawmakers, however, disagreed on conducting the census this year due to insecurity.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census earlier scheduled for May 3 to 7 to a date to be determined by the incoming administration.

The population and housing census earlier scheduled for May 3 to 7, 2023, was indefinitely postponed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

Buhari had given the approval for the postponement after a meeting with some members of the then Federal Executive Council; the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra; and his team.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



