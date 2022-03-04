Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari Assures Nigerians Of Protection

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, President Muhammadu Buhari has given his assurance to protect Nigerians in any part of the world.

President Buhari disclosed this on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya, at a Townhall Meeting with a group of Nigerians.

He said: “We shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be. We have demonstrated this over time. We did it in Libya, South Africa.

“We have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the war between Russia and Ukraine”, he said.

Buhari heaped praises on Nigerians in Kenya for the unity amongst them, and peace with their host communities.

The Nigerian leader, who was represented at the parley by Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama, urged them to respect the laws and be good ambassadors of Nigeria saying that the determination to establish a partnership with the ‘Ambassadors-at large’ was the cause of the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).