Senate Committee Applauds PRODA DG, Ogbobe, Over Cordial Relationship With Institute Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, has expressed satisfaction with the newly appointed Director General of the Project Development Institute(PRODA), Enugu, Dr. Peter Ogbobe, over his cordial relationship with workers of the federal government establishment.

African Examiner reports that the agency is under the federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial district gave the commendation when she led other members of the committee to the institute for an oversight function.

It would be recalled that Prior to the appointment of Ogbobe, there was serious crisis in the Research institute, leading to litany of petitions from the workers to Abuja, a development that frustrated attempts to achieve the mandate for which PRODA was established.

But on assumption of duty about two months ago, Ogbobe advised the workers to convert their petition writing skills to research and promised to carry everybody along.

While addressing the workers on assumption of office the DG said ” if you go to Abuja, you will see Ghana must go bags containing petitions from PRODA.

‘We spend so much time and resources writing petitions and leaving the reason we are here to carry out.

“Let us convert petition writing to research writing skills. Let us think of being our brothers’ keeper. Some of us are fighting wars and not knowing why.

“I cannot be a leader without followers. Let us make this place our home, and if we are truly a research institute, let us work towards that and reorder our skills. Most of the petitions are internal and the more we write, the more we kill productivity.

“Allow me to be your Director General, support me and convince me on why I should function in that capacity. PRODA had been in the news for the wrong reasons and that is what I have been sent here to correct.

Speaking before inspecting some facilities at PRODA during the oversight function, weekend, Senator Ekwunife commended Ogbobe over the ambiance of the environment since he took over the mantle of leadership.

She also expressed happiness that they have not received any petition from the institute since the new DG took over and urged him to continue to carry everybody along.

The Senator said though she is not happy over the presence of uncompleted projects at PRODA, her committee will continue to support the organization to enable it achieve its mandate.

Welcoming the lawmakers Earlier, the DG, stated that they were looking forward to engaging the Committee in further discussions to assist PRODA drive economic Diversification aimed at reducing poverty and fighting youth restiveness.

He however, assured the Committee of his determination in restoring the lost glory of the Institute established several years ago.