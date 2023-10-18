South Africa May Overtake Nigeria As Africa’s Biggest Economy — IMF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The International Monetary Fund has predicted that South Africa could soon surpass Nigeria to become the largest economy in Africa.

According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, South Africa, which is one of the most industrialised countries in Africa, will be approaching a gross domestic product (GDP) of $401 billion by 2024 which is in contrast to Nigeria and Egypt, based on current prices. The two have GDPs of $395 billion and $358 billion, respectively.

Also, the agency believes that South Africa will shortly surpass Nigeria for a year before going behind once again.

According to the report, released last week, South Africa could potentially fall to third place, trailing behind Egypt in 2026.





