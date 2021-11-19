Stop Demonising Me, Prepare To Meet Me In Court – Andy Uba Tells APGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the just concluded Anambra State Gubernatorial election, Senator Andy Uba, has warned his members of the ruling All progressive Grand Alliance APGA to stop demonizing him over his resolve to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

Recalled that APGA Candidate in the election, and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Professor Charles Soludo was declared winner of the election held on the 6th of November by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The APC Candidate had explained that he has decided to choose a civil means to recover his mandate.

He however, warned the victorious All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to rather prepare to meet him in court, instead of condemning his decision.

Uba spoke via a press statement issued in Awka, the Anambra State capital, by the Director of media and publicity of his campaign organisation, Mr. Afam Ogene.

He said “We wondered why several days after the polls, Uba’s opponents, especially members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, still find it fashionable to conjure all manner of falsehood in his name.

“The elections have come and gone and we are in the process of interrogating the sanctity of its outcome. But instead of gearing up for the expected judicial battle ahead, APGA as a party and its leaders are busy trolling my person, in the mistaken belief that their underhand tactics would make me back out of my chosen course of action.

“I have only decided to take a civilised course of action, which is a recourse to the judiciary in the face of daunting illegalities that trailed the conduct of the elections.

“How this is so discomfiting to some, leading to the sponsorship of several false stories about my person, beats the imagination of all reasonable members of the society.”

The statement added that the APGA-led government has been spending a lot from Anambra coffers to jump from one media house to another in defence of a mandate they knew they never won.

“While leading members of APGA and their supporters gallivanting from one television station to another spending resources belonging to our state in undisguised attempts at demonizing Senator Uba, the propaganda wing of the party does the same by busying itself churning out one badly cooked story after another.

“In one of such fairy tales, a nondescript online rendezvous claimed that Senator Uba was lamenting that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state was no longer picking his calls.

He noted that what else could be farther than the truth, as it is public knowledge that as Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, Senator Uba owes the Imo State Governor a huge debt of gratitude for his financial and leadership roles in the electioneering process.

“Indeed, we regard this foolish tale as part of a deliberate ploy by APGA to get as many APC chieftains as possible at odds with Senator Uba.

“The first we recall, was the infantile story of dragging the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, before an imaginary deity and then an attempt at casting aspersions on the image of Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah, for the simple reason that she decided to pitch her tent with us in the APC.

Although we are quite aware that several of such devious propaganda materials have been made ready for dissemination, we urge discerning members of the public to disregard same whenever they summon the courage to push them out – believing, as we do, that in the final analysis, justice shall be last served.

African Examiner reports that there had been series of media attacks on Senator Uba by some Anambarians, mostly members of APGA, over his rejection of the results of the poll
























