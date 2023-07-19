Suffering Is Much, Safe Nigerians, Yoruba Actor Begs President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian actor, Kareem Adepoju, better known as Baba Wande, has begged President Bola Tinubu to help rescue the country’s economy.

The African Examiner recalls that oil marketers in Nigeria increased the pump price of petrol at retail outlets to N617 per litre in Abuja and N565 per litre in Lagos on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, the consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services increased from 22.41 per cent in the previous month.

The increase in food and petrol prices has since sparked reactions among Nigerians.

Joining the argument, the thespian enjoined the president to prioritise the welfare of the masses and alleviate their suffering. He also called on President Tinubu to provide an enabling environment for job creation for graduates.

“Yoruba, we rejoice with you. You have attained where you have always wanted to be. Our father, Awolowo tried to reach the top but failed. MKO Abiola also tried. He got to the top but was not allowed to rule. Our father, Bola Ahmed, please help salvage the situation. The average Nigerians are suffering,” he said in a video he uploaded on Instagram.

“The issue of petrol has become a problem. So many can no longer drive their vehicles. They are now putting their cars at home. People can no longer purchase commodities from the market because of the increase in fuel prices. There are no foods in the market.

“Our father, that is what you can do for the average Nigerian that would make them happy. Children are graduating from schools without jobs.”





