Tabitha New Life Foundation Distributes Food Items To 500 Widows, Widowers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – TabithaNewLifeFoundation, a non- governmental organization is set to feed 500 widows and widowers at their annual event tagged Dorcas Heart ,’Taking Over”

It has been a normal and consistent way of improving life most especially on the part of the less privileged in the society. Reaching out to widows and widowers to get them back on their footing economically and psychologically is the major business of this foundation.

The reintegration process embarked upon by this foundation cannot be overemphasized. The vision is to cater for dejected widows and widowers who by virtue of the departure of their spouses cannot meet up with daily economic and financial means thereby lacking considerable resources to manage their well beings and that of their families. It is of this essence several programs are packaged to help this set of people, to withdraw them from their cocoons and function appropriately to empower them so as to fulfill purposes.

This cannot be done without some essentials which involve redesigning, restructuring repositioning before the real transformation could manifest. In this act, TabithaNewLifeFoundation not only ensures training on how to catch fishes but also deeply involved in feeding the vulnerable (Widows and widowers) with fishes. This informs the need to give and distribute basic items like foods, clothing, bags, shoes e t.c in this season.

Therefore, it was another time as usual, on the 12th December 2021 inside Heritage multipurpose hall located at Giwa Junction, opposite Threeco House along Akute – Sango road Agbado/Oke aro where over 500 widows, widowers, supporters and Partners were gathered to sing praises to God, thanking Him for another opportunity to be part of the program, Dorcas Heart 3 tagged “Taking Over”.

It was indeed a pleasant time for the beneficiaries to express the depth of their joy in appreciation of what the foundation has been doing for them. Testimonies were given to the admiration of these good deeds. Several people went home with handful of packages in black Bagco sacks full of rice, beans, Garri, roll of Satchet peak milk and packs of noodles. These items were distributed for people to enjoy the season especially yuletide.

This is the third of its kind in over two years as food items would be given to widows and widowers to celebrate the joy of Christmas.

The team however thanks God for the opportunity of using the foundation to extend this rare love to individuals not minding the hardship that pervades this present time. The partners who really are involved in sponsoring this project were also happy as they witness lives being touched positively in great way.