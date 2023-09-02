There Is No Plan By Tinubu To Make Me New CBN Governor – Tony Elumelu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Renowned economist and Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, Tony Elumelu, has refuted claims that President Tinubu intends to make him the substantive governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The African Examiner recalls that there are rumours that President Bola Tinubu has shortlisted Elumelu as one of the candidates to become the new CBN governor.

It all began when a political blogger, Imran Muhammad, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that a source had confirmed that President Tinubu is thinking Elumelu a look for the CBN job.

“According to a source, President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN governor,” the tweet read.

Reacting, to Imran’s tweet, Elumelu wrote, “No, please. This is false news.”

This development is coming on the heels of Elumelu’s visit to Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



