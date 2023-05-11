Those Who Attacked Pastor Adeboye Online Are Not Obidients – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party presidential candidate in the just-concluded general elections, Peter Obi, has stated that his supporters, known as Obidients, were not behind the recent attacks against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The African Examiner writes that Adeboye was dragged online by netizens concerning comments attributed to him pertaining to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The respected cleric was quoted by some media outlets to have predicted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will have a successful reign as the president of the country.The statement of Adeboye sparked social media reactions and the Obi has defended his supporters saying that the actions of the online trolls were antithetical to the spirit of Obidients.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday evening, Obi stated that the recent attacks against Adeboye and other eminent Nigerians who have shown a favourable disposition to Tinubu’s victory were calculated efforts by the opposition to create ethnic or religious chasm.

Obi writes: “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.



“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood. – PO.”