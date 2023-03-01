Tinubu Applauds Obidients For Their Dedication To Nigeria’s Democracy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has heaped praises on the supporters of his opponents for their participation and dedication in the electoral process that made him victorious in the just-ended election.

The African Examiner recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Tinubu was declared president-elect on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after four days of collating election results at the national collation centre in Abuja.

During his acceptance speech, the president-elect thanked supporters of Peter Obi, fondly known as Obidients, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar.

“Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

He also stated that he represents the promises he made and would work with Nigerians to achieve the promises.

“I will make Nigeria the destination for returning home to contribute to the development of the country,” he said.