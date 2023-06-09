Tinubu Assent To Bill On Uniformity In Retirement Age Of Judicial Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Presidential Villa passed a Constitutional Amendment Bill on uniformity of retirement age of judicial officers.

A statement signed by Director, Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye said in exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution as amended,

President Tinubu signed into law the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023” presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly

With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters.

While signing the amendment Bill into law, Tinubu pledged his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law, and empowering judicial officers to execute their responsibilities effectively.