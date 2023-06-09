W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Assent To Bill On Uniformity In Retirement Age Of Judicial Officers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, June 8th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Presidential Villa passed a Constitutional Amendment Bill on uniformity of retirement age of judicial officers.

A statement signed by Director, Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye said in exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution as amended, 

President Tinubu signed into law the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023” presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly



With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters.

While signing the amendment Bill into law, Tinubu pledged his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law, and empowering judicial officers to execute their responsibilities effectively.

