Tinubu Commiserates With India Over Train Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the government and people of the Republic of India concerning the multiple train crash in the country which killed over 280 passengers.

The African Examiner writes that the crash involving two passenger trains and a goods train in the Indian city of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, happened on Friday.



Aside from those killed, over 900 others were injured in what has been termed as one of the worst rail crashes in recent history.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, his media aide, the Nigerian leader described the accident as “heartrending” as he expressed his condolences to the families of the people who died in the incident.

“My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian State of Odisha,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to adequately respond to this calamitous accident.

“I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India and the families of those trapped in the crash.”